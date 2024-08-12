Memory as resistance

The Uyghurs: Kashgar Before the Catastrophe

Kevin Bubriski

George F. Thompson Publishing: 2023

.

Under the Mulberry Tree: A Contemporary Uyghur Anthology

Edited by Munawwar Abdulla, Sonya Imin, Maidina Kadeer and Emily Zinkin

Tarim Network: 2022

On the wall of my living room hangs a photo by the American photographer Lois Conner. Taken in 1991 in Kashgar, in China’s westernmost Xinjiang region, it depicts a group of Dickensian-looking children, jointly holding a broomstick and gazing in curiosity, presumably at the foreigner behind the camera. They’re a beguiling and lively group, each face full of character. The children are mostly male. Their clothes and faces indicate they belong to the Turkic-speaking Uyghur minority and their ages appear to range between five and fifteen. They’ll be in their late thirties or older by now. In other words, prime candidates for internment camps in Xinjiang (also called East Turkestan by many Turkic Muslims).